Black leaders rally to preserve cemetery next to skate park

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Black community leaders are calling on an Atlanta-area city to preserve a cemetery for African Americans that they say is under threat from a city-approved skate park. Members of Newnan’s African American Alliance organized a rally Monday to protest development around the cemetery. The 4-acre, wooded burial site is believed to contain the remains of slaves. Community leaders say they want Newnan officials to invest in beautifying and clearly designating the site. A city spokesperson said the city maintains trees on the property and has planted flowers and made improvements to an adjacent African American museum.