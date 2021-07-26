California to require proof of vaccination for state workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. It comes as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infections, mostly among the unvaccinated. Officials announced Monday that the new rules will take effect next month. There are at least 238,000 state employees. Health officials couldn’t immediately provide an estimate on size of the health care workforce in the nation’s most populated state. About 62% of all eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, and the state has struggled to make significant progress in recent weeks. The more contagious delta variant now makes up an estimated 80% of infections in California.