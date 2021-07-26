Chicago, police union reach tentative contract agreement

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago and its police union have reached a tentative contract agreement after four years of negotiations. According to city officials, the tentative contract announced Monday is aligned with the consent decree that calls for reforms to how the Chicago Police Department operates. It calls for rank-and-file police officers to receive a 10.5% retroactive pay raise and 9.5% more through January 2025. The reforms in the contract includes the end to a ban on investigation of anonymous complaints, and the changing of officer testimony after viewing video. In addition, officers can now be rewarded for reporting misconduct of other officers. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the agreement recognizes the stress of the job and provides additional health and wellness supports for officers.