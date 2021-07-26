CrossFit Games bring COVID-19 concern

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health Officials worry the CrossFit games pose a threat to unvaccinated people in Dane County.

Dane County has officially reached its 70 percent vaccination rate goal. However, the vaccination rates of participants and spectators are unknown, leaving Dr. Jeff Pothof concerned.

"If we have a scenario where that vaccination rate is low, say under 50%, and they're in a situation where they're cohorting together in close proximity, i.e watching these games or hanging out with together, we do risk some transmission of COVID-19 more than likely Delta Variant in our community at the CrossFit Games," explained Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof believes Wisconsin's vaccination rate goal may increase due to how contagious the Delta Variant is.

"With Delta variant being so much more contagious, it does require a bit higher percent vaccinated to get that herd immunity," Dr. Pothof told 27 News. "The other thing with our vaccinations in Dane County is we still have a large group of people who are not vaccinated, ie, our birth to 12 year-olds."

Dr. Pothof encourages people to continue to get vaccinated, and for those who are unvaccinated to follow protocols to keep the community safe.

The CrossFit games will begin tomorrow until Aug 1. at the Alliant Energy Center.