Cuba says its Paris embassy targeted by gasoline bombs

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s foreign minister says the country’s embassy in Paris has been attacked with gasoline bombs. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez did not offer any details of the incident in a Friday night post on his Twitter account announcing the attack. There was no indication of whether any damage or injuries occurred. Rodriguez blamed the U.S. government, saying it has been encouraging anti-Cuban sentiment. Over the past three weeks, Cuban embassies in many cities around the world have been the scene of demonstrations both against and for Cuba’s government in reaction to protests that erupted across the island on July 11 and 12. Cuba has accused the U.S. government of fomenting a social media campaign aimed at destabilizing the Caribbean nation.