Dane County reaches 70% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Dane County, the leading county across Wisconsin and one of the top in the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations has hit a major milestone.

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, 70% of residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine and over 67% are fully vaccinated. In comparison, the least vaccinated county, Taylor County, has only 27.9% of residents with at least one vaccine.

“This milestone provides us with an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the progress we have made toward bringing our county to the other side of this pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who rolled up their sleeves to help bring us to this point.”

According to PHMDC, this leaves only around 10% of those currently eligible for the vaccine left to get it. The other 20% of the population are currently ineligible.

Despite the good news, PHMDC say they're still working on addressing disparities; reportedly only 37.6% of Black residents and 58.4% of Hispanic residents have gotten the shot. The low vaccination rate continues to be a concern as cases of the delta variant are on the rise, and is more transmissible among those that are unvaccinated.