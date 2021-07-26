David Kahl enters not guilty plea in UW-Madison student homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — David Kahl, the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008, has entered a not guilty plea.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Kahl, who was bound over for trial on July 15 after a Dane County judge found probable cause, was in court Monday afternoon. Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Brittany Zimmermann.

There is no date set for the next court date, but according to online court records, either side have 20 days to file motions related to the case.