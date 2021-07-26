Divers continue search near Halderson family’s Windsor home

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- A Dane County Sheriff's official says divers will again examine the waters of a pond Tuesday near the Windsor home of Bart Halderson and Krista Halderson in search of evidence connected to husband's homicide and the wife's disappearance.

Sheriff's Spokesperson Elise Schaffer says search of the water and the pond's banks in recent days produced no additional evidence. Schaffer says a draining of the pond to a three-foot depth to aid in the search ended and the pond's water level is returning to normal values. Schaffer says the drawdown helped shoreline searching and the increasing water level will assist divers.

The couple's son, Chandler Halderson, is charged in connection to his father's homicide and the coverup of his mother's disappearance and remains jailed. Authorities say Bart Halderson's partial remains were discovered on property in the Town of Cottage Grove.

Schaffer says Sheriff's personnel also continue a search at a landfill in Johnson Creek.