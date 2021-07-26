EAA AirVenture begins in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- EAA AirVenture, the seven-day aviation celebration, is underway in Oshkosh.

The event was virtual last year, but now that it's back to its pre-pandemic form, organizers are expecting a big year.

"This is awesome. We thought probably back in December we weren't sure this would happen. And here we are, in July, 24 months after our last AirVenture and everybody is back," EAA CEO Jack Pelton told WBAY-TV.

Two years ago, AirVenture brought 600,000 people to Oshkosh. Organizers expect to get close to, or top, that number this year.