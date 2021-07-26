Former Milwaukee Police Chief named finalist for Fitchburg chief

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has been named a finalist to become the next Fitchburg Police Chief.

Morales and the city of Milwaukee reached a separation agreement earlier this month that keeps him from returning to head the department.

Morales was originally demoted last year after the Fire and Police Commission said Morales did not meet its deadline to make 11 recommened changes following the department's handling of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Morales was made captain and subsequently announced his resignation from the department.

He sued the city saying the saga did not allow him due process. The judge ruled in December Morales was illegally demoted.

Morales is one of four finalists for Fitchburg Police Chief.

They include the following:

Scott Kleinfeldt, a lieutenant with the City of Madison Police Department

Tony Ruesga, the chief of the Cross Plains Police Department

Vic Siebeneck, a captain with the Salt Lake City, Utah, Police Department

Next week, the finalists will participate in tours of the city and department, followed by interviews with the city administrator and mayor. The police and fire commission will then conduct their interview with each finalist.



The community is invited to meet and ask questions of the finalists on Tuesday, August 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the IUPAT Training Center, located at 5375 King James Way. Questions for consideration to be asked at the reception can be submitted below.