UPDATE: Missing Grant County woman seen in Black River Falls on Sunday

UPDATE: The Grant County Sheriff's Office has provided an update in the search for Heidi Bauer.

Reportedly, Heidi had law enforcement contact July 25 in Black River Falls but has since left that area.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to help them locate a missing woman.

According to their post, Heidi Bauer was last seen in Madison on July 13 and has been "recently dealing with significant mental health issues."

Police said there isn't a known area where she may be but she does have ties to Grant County and Sparta.

Heidi drives a 2015 Toyota Avalon with Wisconsin registration number KUNAR8.

Anyone who sees her or her car should contact local authorities or call Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.