Hilldale holds Olympic-style event for kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hilldale got into the Olympic spirit on Monday.

It hosted a morning of fun for kids called "Games on the Green."

The day was complete with activities, crafts, snacks and special superhero appearances.

It was also a way for kids who have not gotten to play with others during the pandemic to get outside, blow off some steam, and learn about the global phenomenon.

"I think it's just really fun to celebrate the Olympics," said Alisa Sleep, owner of madisonmom.com. "It's something that only happens every four years. And I think it's really neat for kids to be able to see the importance of it."

The event was free but was accepting donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.