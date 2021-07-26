Hot conditions remain with humidity creeping up over the next few days

MADISON (WKOW) - Our heat wave continues for the next few days but there is relief in sight in the forecast.



SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure is keeping a heat dome across the region, but also causing humidity levels to stay low. A storm system will move in from the northwest, causing humidity and rain chances to rise in the coming days.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, hot and hazy but low humidity with highs around 90°.

Skies continue to be hazy due to wildfire smoke moving overhead from blazes over California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Related: Current Air Quality Report

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible late in central Wisconsin.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and a bit more humid with highs in the low 80s and heat index values in the low 90s.



An isolated shower or storm is possible during the day. Another isolated shower or storm is possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, hot and much more humid with isolated storms possible and highs around 90°.



A higher chance for storms arrives along a cold front overnight.

THURSDAY

A few morning showers are possible before skies clear. Conditions won't be as hot in the low to mid 80s with falling humidity later in the day.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, mild and dry with temperatures in the low 80s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible and highs in the mid 80s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with a high around 80°.