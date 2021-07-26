Louisiana Rep. Higgins says he, wife, son have coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Republican Congressman from Louisiana who has criticized mask mandates and public health restrictions says he and his wife and son are now sick with the coronavirus. Rep. Clay Higgins says he and his wife were infected last year, but this time around is much more difficult. Louisiana is struggling with a fourth surge of the virus as the delta variant sends case numbers skyrocketing and fills hospital COVID wards again. Higgins has not said whether he has been vaccinated. Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida tested positive last week, but said he’s been fully vaccinated so his symptoms have been mild.