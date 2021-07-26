Madison protesters aim to call out visiting comedian Louis C.K.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A small group of protesters took to the streets outside of Madison's Comedy on State Sunday to call on the venue to cancel shows headlined by Louis C.K. The controversial comedian faced accusations of sexual misconduct, including by five women in a New York Times article in 2017.

C.K. admitted that what he did was irresponsible, but for protesters in Madison, that wasn't enough.

Protester Avalon Clare holds a sign and a microphone at a protest outside of Madison's Comedy on State. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"He knows that what he did is not okay," said Avalon Clare, a protester and member of the Socialist Feminist Working Group of Madison. "He knows it. He apologized to them privately trying to do some pre-damage control."

On Madison's east side, a different kind of protest took place. Organizers with Madison Indie Comedy held an all-female counter comedy show called Babe-A-Palooza to support sexual assault survivors.

"This is something that's obviously drawing a lot of attention to the comedy scene here in Madison, and we don't want to have all of this attention on something so negative," said event organizer Shauna Jungdahl. "So let's take all that negative attention and bring it back to where we want to celebrate."

Organizer and standup comedian Shauna Jungdahl greets guests at her event Babe-A-Palooza, which was organized in protest to visiting comedian Louis C.K. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Jungdahl says all of the event's proceeds will go toward the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

For the comedians and other women involved in the event's planning, it means the world.

"I just feel like it's so important to stand up for those who are survivors and make a stand and say this isn't okay," comedian Dina Nina said.

The allegations against C.K. in the 2017 New York Times article described C.K. inappropriately masturbating in front of several women. In a statement following the publication of that article, C.K. said "These stories are true."

27 News reached out to Louis C.K. and Comedy on State for comment, but neither has responded or commented publicly on the protests or counterprogramming.