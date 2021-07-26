Milwaukee man sentenced to life for killing daughter’s mom

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter’s mother and is charged with killing the couple’s girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Thirty-seven-year-old Dariaz Higgins pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring a 4-year-old girl who was with Robinson. Authorities say Higgins shot at the pair as they were walking toward an apartment where he told them they would find the 2-year-old daughter of Robinson and Higgins. That was several days after Higgins allegedly killed the toddler, who was the subject of a nationwide search.