Pakistan plans to refloat ship that ran aground near Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say they are working on plans to refloat a cargo ship that ran aground off the coast near the southern port city of Karachi last week amid bad weather. The Heng Tong 77 was en route to Istanbul from China when it drifted and got stuck in shallow waters Wednesday near the coast in Pakistani territory. The event raised fears the oil being transported in the vessel could spill. The management of Pakistan’s Karachi Port Trust, which handles matters relating to naval traffic at the port, provided no details on how the ship will be refloated. But reports in local media said the ship’s owner was importing special equipment to refloat the ship.