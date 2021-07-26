Skip to Content

Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway

6:29 am Top Stories
police litle wolf

WAUPACA COUNTY (WKOW/WBAY) -- Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect who shot someone in the head Sunday evening in the area of the Little Wolf River.

According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.

Sheriff Wilz says the suspect ran from the scene following the shooting, and believes the suspect was eventually picked up in a vehicle.

No one has been arrested as of this time.

To learn more about the shooting and what witnesses saw, click on our Green Bay affiliate's website WBAY.com.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content