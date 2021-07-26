Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway

WAUPACA COUNTY (WKOW/WBAY) -- Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect who shot someone in the head Sunday evening in the area of the Little Wolf River.

According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.

Sheriff Wilz says the suspect ran from the scene following the shooting, and believes the suspect was eventually picked up in a vehicle.

No one has been arrested as of this time.

