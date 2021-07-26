Shower and storm chances return with a severe possibility

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat continues across southern Wisconsin, although it remains dry until the humidity creeps in again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs in the low 90s are possible through Wednesday.

Humidity values return to the mid-upper 60s Tuesday into Wednesday, with an increase in storm chances.

There is a chance for the overnight thunderstorms to push south into portions of central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. Although, not expecting much in the way of rain or storms, but areas north I-94 will have the better chances.

Then there will be another limited chance for thunderstorms Tuesday evening where we cannot rule out a stray stronger storm or two, but most areas look to remain dry.

The next shot, and likely best shot, of showers and storms arrives when the front pulls through Wednesday.

Timing as of now looks to be Wednesday early night, into Thursday morning with a remaining chance.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook the next three days has a severe risk in some parts of the state at least every day. The threat increases into Wednesday. A Marginal 1/5 risk is in place for most of southern Wisconsin Tuesday, with an increase to a Slight 2/5 risk Wednesday.

Main threats look to be strong, damaging winds and hail.

After the cold front pushes through, temperatures will drop with highs to the 80s.