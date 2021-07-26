Swim and dive championships come back to town

MADISON (WKOW) -- The All-City Swim and Dive League Championship started Monday at the Ridgewood pool.

Taking COVID-19 into consideration, new protocols have been mandated. The championships have altered locations in comparison to previous years.

Instead of the usual formula, with one pool hosting the dive meet and one hosting swim, the competition will be split across eight different pools throughout the city. Ridgewood pool kicked-off the championship with the boys' and girls' dive preliminaries and finals today.

Ridgewood board member John McCartney told 27 News the change was worth it.

"To have all 13 pools together and have kids compete against people they've known from club teams and that it's just a such a special event to have them together outside. And everyone missed that so much last year, and so just really a special thing." McCartney said.

The league competitions will continue until Sat. July 31 across Madison pools.

Full schedule can be found here: All-City Swim & Dive League – Madison, Wisconsin (allcityswimdive.org)