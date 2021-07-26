The Pinnacle of performance: Madison’s CrossFit Games welcome athletes from across the globe

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CrossFit Games are back in Madison this summer and athletes from across the globe are gearing up for their most important performance of the year.

"We're back. We're back in a stadium, we're back with fans, we're back with competitors, so I couldn't be more excited for this week to kick off," said Katrín Davíðsdóttir, two-time women's world CrossFit champion from Iceland. "We're officially checked in and it's games week today."

Davíðsdóttir won back-to-back CrossFit championships in 2015 and 2016 and placed second in the games last year, which were scaled back to only ten athletes and relocated due to COVID-19. This year marks her ninth CrossFit Games.

Katrín Davíðsdóttir, two-time women's world CrossFit champion from Iceland. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"I haven't gotten to compete in front of a crowd lined up with all of my competitors for two years now," Davíðsdóttir said.

Ryleigh Wilke, 15, is another athlete competing in the games this year. When the last CrossFit Games were held in Madison in 2019, Wilke was too young to participate.

"Like my gym wouldn't let me get started until I was 14, so I was just dying to get started," Wilke said. "It's just amazing, and I just want to show people this is what it is and it's amazing."

Ryleigh Wilke is just 15 years old and is competing in her first CrossFit Games this year. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Over 600 athletes from around the world are expected to compete in the games this year, and tourism experts say the economic impact on the city could be huge. In 2019, the games attracted over 55,000 visitors and brought in nearly $12 million in revenue.

"We hope that is exceeded this year," said Jamie Patrick, Vice President of the Madison Area Sports Commission. "There's nothing better than to see all that hard work and we get to share what we love, which is Madison, with people from all different walks of life."

Ryleigh Wilke's family will be among the spectators visiting from out of town this year, and for Wilke, it's the first time her family will get to see her compete on the world stage.

"It'll mean a lot to me just being able to look in the stands and see them supporting me and what I love to do," Wilke said. "It's just amazing."