Traffic death charge recommended in deadly East Washington Avenue collision

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police officials are recommending a traffic death charge for the driver who collided into a bicyclist earlier this month on East Washington Avenue, resulting in his death.

Madison Police Spokesperson officer Nicole Schmitgen says Operating Without a License Causing Death is the charge recommended to Dane County's district attorney for the 28-year old woman who drove into David Frischkorn, 57, on July 2 on East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street.



"If the DA does not add a charge for Reckless or Negligent Homicide, the driver would also receive a citation for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian/Bicyclist (Controlled Intersection of Crosswalk)," Schmitgen writes.



The driver was not arrested at the scene of the collision and in an initial news release police only noted the driver demonstrated no signs of impairment in connection to the crash just before seven a.m.



Staff at a nearby McDonald's restaurant tell 27 News Frishkorn was in their establishment minutes before the collision having coffee and making conversation.

"He often came in," a manager who asked not to be identified tells 27 News.



The manager says she rushed to the collision scene after it happened and encountered the driver. "She was crying," the manager says.

A memorial near the location on East Washington Avenue near the spot where the collision occurred features a white bicycle with flowers and other decorations. Frishkorn's obituary in The Herald Bulletin of out Anderson, Indiana asks that any gifts be in the form of donations to the Beacon, a day shelter in Madison for people experiencing homelessness.



Frischkorn's death was the fourth death of a bicyclist or pedestrian in a collision with a vehicle on East Washington Avenue in 2021. It also followed the death of a pedestrian on the thoroughfare by just five days.



"A lot of things happen on the avenue," Madison Police Lieutenant Harrison Zanders tells 27 News.

Zanders says enforcing traffic laws and educating the public on safety on East Washington remain a priority. He says city engineers involved in the roadway's design and special police enforcement teams are working in concert.

"We're reaching out to our partners to come up with better solutions to address the issue," Zanders says.

Zanders says police will continue to hold traffic violators accountable for collision-causing, reckless driving and says the motoring public needs to be part of the effort to reverse the street's disturbing accident trend.