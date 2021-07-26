Typhoon dumps rain on Shanghai, leaves roads waterlogged

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon is blowing heavy rain across Shanghai, leaving roads waterlogged and felling signs. Flights and trains were canceled and many offices were closed, including the U.S. consulate. Nearly 500,00 people have moved to shelters. Local authorities said the winds have felled some 30,000 trees, 268 billboards and shop signs. Subway services in Shanghai were partially suspended to guard against possible flooding. Typhoon In-fa made its first landfall Sunday south of Shanghai, then moved north across a bay before hitting land again on Shanghai’s southern edge. It had winds of about 62 miles per hour at midday Monday. No deaths or injuries have been reported.