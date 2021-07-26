UW-Platteville to return to in-person learning at full capacity

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — All three of University of Wisconsin-Platteville's campuses will return to in-person education this fall.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

The announcement came in a press release Monday morning.

"I am excited for this upcoming academic year and the traditional college experience that our students will be returning to or experiencing for the first time,” said Chancellor Dennis Shields in the release. “It is because of the willingness of our students, faculty and staff – on all three campuses – to adapt to changes last year and respect their peers and greater communities that we are now in a position to re-open fully face-to-face.”

More than 90% of classes are set to return in person, which is reportedly a larger percentage than pre-pandemic. On top of returning to in person, campus is also restoring buildings and athletic facilities to full capacity.

Those who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines will not be required to wear masks but those without vaccines will, in correspondence to CDC guidelines.