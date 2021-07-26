VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

(AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

The decision comes as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people.

The VA's move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.

At the VA, vaccines will be now mandatory for specified health care personnel -- including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans.

The vaccine mandate includes the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.