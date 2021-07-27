9/11 Survivor who had leg amputated overcomes all odds to compete in CrossFit Games

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's CrossFit Games are hosting an adaptive competition for the first time this year to allow athletes with physical disabilities to compete on the world stage. For 9/11 survivor Sarah Rudder, that means she'll get to represent her peers doing what she loves best.

"Whenever you’re in a gym, all you see is two legs and you're always trying to keep up with that," Rudder said. "Being here — we’re on a level playing field."

Rudder had been through a lot over the course of her lifetime.

Rudder lost her leg due to injuries sustained during the September 11th attacks. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

In August 2001, Rudder was in an auto accident and broke her scapula, nose and left her with brain damage. Just a couple weeks later, Rudder was put in a life-or-death situation again on September 11.

"I was at my base being promoted to my next rank of lance corporal of the Marine Corps, and then within ten minutes of my promotion the Pentagon was hit and I became a first and last responder," Rudder said.

The day left her with PTSD and a badly damaged left leg. Nearly 14 years after the incident, Rudder was forced to amputate the leg.

Now, she uses CrossFit as therapy.

"Once I leave the gym it’s a completely different world for me, but at least I have that hour or two hours that I feel normal," Rudder said.

Alec Zirkenbach and Kevin Ogar are two adaptive athletes that helped organize the adaptive division at this year's games.

Alec Zirkenbach and Kevin Ogar have organized a CrossFit course for adaptive athletes like themselves. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

“I got into CrossFit after a significant injury in the Navy. CrossFit literally saved my life,” Zirkenbach said.

Zirkenbach is both proud and relieved that other adaptive athletes can now compete in the CrossFit Games.

"Up until now, there was no option for them to compete. They’d have to compete against able bodied athletes —and that’s just not fair,”Zirkenbach said.

Ogar, who's now wheel-chair bound, was paralyzed publicly at a lifting competition when unsafe equipment ricocheted and hit him in the spine. Now, he and Zirkenbach travel the world together teaching an adaptive CrossFit training course.

"We have a division where we can show how hard these guys work, show their capacities, show how hard they can train and compete with like impairments, and see who comes out on top," Ogar said.

The competition allows for Rudder to represent her non-profit, "Catch a Lift." The foundation supports combat veterans through fitness, nutrition and community-building.

Rudder now supports a non-profit called "Catch a Lift" which supports combat veterans. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

Many "Catch a Lift" members came to the games to support Rudder.

“They’re all here to support me, and I couldn’t be more honored to represent that foundation," Rudder said. "So all the other combat vets know that they could be here too.”