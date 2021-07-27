Audit: Military personnel unprotected from toxic chemicals

An internal audit says the Defense Department has dragged its feet on protecting service members from toxic “forever chemicals.” A recent inspector general’s report says the Pentagon delayed issuing an alert for years after learning about potential danger to drinking water from so-called PFAS chemicals used in firefighting foam. The report says the department plans to test military firefighters’ blood for the chemicals but has no strategy for comprehensive tracking of the results. It also urges the department to deal with PFAS contamination from materials other than firefighting foam on military bases.