Bob Suter Memorial Classic brings all-stars together for all-star cause

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The storied Suter legacy will open up a new chapter come Thursday, July 29. The Madison Capitols and the Bob Suter Memorial Foundation will host the inaugural Bob Suter Memorial Classic Hockey Game at the Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

The celebrity charity game will feature NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, US Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Granato, two-time NHL All-Star Brian Elliott, and many more former Badgers.

The event honors the legacy of Madison hockey legend Bob Suter and will raise funds that will go towards equipment for youth hockey programs in the area. NHL star Ryan Suter has been determined to make the dream team event a reality.

"It took us some time to get to this point but now that we've figured it out, it's a no-brainer," said Suter. "He dedicated his life to giving back to kids. I want to carry on what he started 40 years ago."

The longtime NHL veteran says his father would be proud to see an event like this in the Madison-area.

"It's kind of neat to have it come full circle. For us to be able to do this [and] donate 100 sets of hockey equipment to local kids is a pretty special thing."

Suter is currently narrowing down free agent suitors after the Minnesota Wild cut ties with the NHL defenseman. Until then, he's focusing on the event to help youth hockey players get the chance to hit the ice.

"Every kid out there no matter where you come from, you [should] get a chance to play and have the opportunity all the way up to college."

The Bob Suter Memorial Classic Hockey Game will be held on Thursday, July 29 at the Capitol Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.