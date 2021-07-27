Brazil landscape garden earns UNESCO world heritage status

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro has received a new recognition of its natural beauty as UNESCO added landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx’s former home to its list of World Heritage sites. It features more than 3,500 species of plants native to Rio and is considered a laboratory for botanical and landscape experimentation. The site named for Burle Marx was his home until 1985, when he donated it to the federal government. He has been recognized as one of the most important landscape artists of the 20th century and is credited with creating the concept of the modern tropical garden. On the property, which is open to visitors, tropical and semi-tropical plants coexist with native Atlantic forest and 3,000 pieces of pre-Columbian and modern art.