CDC issues new guidance as Delta variant concerns ramp up

(WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rise across the country. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky issued the new guidance during a teleconference.

Dr. Walensky is citing new scientific data from a recent investigation of the current outbreak, as well as data from other countries, to urge vaccinated people to return to wearing a mask in some parts of the country.

CDC is also recommending K-12 schools require for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. This is a departure from guidance released earlier this month that suggested vaccinated students and staff were safe to go without.

She says the data indicates that on "rare occasions, some vaccinated people with the delta variant ... may be contagious and spread the virus to others. This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."

