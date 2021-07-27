CDC says areas with substantial, high transmission of COVID-19 should wear a mask; here’s how our counties stack up

(WKOW) — The Centers for Disease Control is reversing course on some masking guidance, saying that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks where COVID-19 is surging. Specifically, the guidance is targeted towards counties with "substantial" or "high" risk of transmitting COVID-19.

But what exactly does that mean? Generally, the new guidance is for states and counties where new cases are more than 50 per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

So where to Southern Wisconsin counties fall?

According to the CDC Data Tracker, currently all 11 counties that WKOW covers remain in the "moderate" category, which is the category directly under "substantial."

In fact, only two counties across the state are in the "high" category: Florence and Pepin. There are nine in the "substantial" category.