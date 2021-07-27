CrossFit instructor visits Goodman Center in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids at the Goodman Center in Madison got to learn about CrossFit on Tuesday, just as the CrossFit Games were getting underway at the Alliant Energy Center across town.

CrossFit instructor and two-time CrossFit Games competitor Elijah Muhammad visited the Goodman Center to introduce kids to the fitness regimen. Muhammad says he likes how it helps with physical and mental wellness.

"It's like, I can conquer anything, or I can push through anything, or I'm strong enough to complete any task. And those byproducts we take into work, we take into our relationships, we take into life, to be stronger and more confident in what we're doing," Muhammad told 27 News.