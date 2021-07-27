Dane County pushes for all residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

MADISON (WKOW) — Only hours after the CDC issued new guidance on masking, Dane County did so as well, "strongly" recommending the use of masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

In a news release from the city of Madison, Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said the rapid spread of the Delta variant prompted this decision.

“This is why we are strongly advising that everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and at indoor private gatherings,” Heinrich said in the release.

While Dane County is experiencing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, it's not yet at the mask recommendation set by the CDC.

“We are taking these steps now in an effort to stay ahead of this curve,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Being proactive will give our county the best chance of remaining at that lower transmission level and protecting people who are not vaccinated and the most vulnerable, including immunocompromised people, people over 65, and children under 12.”

Dane County has the highest vaccination rate in Wisconsin, hitting 70% of residents with at least one vaccine on Monday. In the last two weeks, the seven-day average for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has been continuously rising. As of Tuesday, after adding 983 new cases, the average is 419.

According to PHMDC, the seven-day average for daily confirmed cases of the delta variant is around 31. Only a month ago it was around eight.