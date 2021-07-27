Designer who won’t make same-sex wedding websites loses case

DENVER (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a web designer who didn’t want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples and sued to challenge Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. In a 2-1 ruling, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Monday denied Lorie Smith’s attempt to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out her legal challenge. The Alliance Defending Freedom represents Smith and argued that the law forced her to violate her Christian beliefs. The anti-discrimination law is the same one at issue in the case of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding and won before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.