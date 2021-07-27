Dodge County mother sentenced to prison in three-year-old son’s death

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- A Dodge County mother will spend a decade in prison for the death of her three-year-old son.

Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, of Lomira was convicted of child neglect leading to death.

The Dodge County District Attorney's Office says in March of 2020, Hildebrandt told investigators she put her son on the floor to change his diaper and forgot he was there. She stepped on his stomach after getting out of the shower.

Later that day, Hildebrandt's mother found the boy unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner. The investigation revealed the child had died from internal abdominal injuries resulting in a loss of blood.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hildebrandt was also sentenced to ten years of extended supervision.