Ex-Fall River mayor challenges fraud, corruption conviction

BOSTON (AP) — A once celebrated young Massachusetts mayor is urging a court to throw out a jury’s verdict convicting him of fraud and corruption, accusing prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom.” Lawyers for Jasiel Correia said in court papers asking the judge to acquit him that the evidence against the former Fall River mayor was “remarkably shallow” and that his convictions cannot stand. Correia was found guilty in May of extortion, fraud and filing false tax returns after a trial that highlighted his swift rise and fall in Fall River. He was first elected mayor at the age of 23.