Fitchburg Police Chief finalist Morales stirs up controversy

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - As Fitchburg leaders continue through a process of selecting a new police chief, finalist candidate and former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales stirs up controversy.



In addition to Morales, the Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission announced other finalists as Madison Police Lieutenant Scott Kleinfeldt, Cross Plains Police Chief Tony Ruesga and Salt Lake City Police Captain Vic Siebeneck.



Morales was demoted to captain last year over questions about officers using tear gas to quell civil unrest during Black Lives Matter protest, and other of Morales' command decisions.



"I admit I surprised to see his name," Fitchburg City Councilperson Joe Maldonado said.



Courts ruled Morales' removal improper. The Milwaukee City Council Tuesday approved a more than $600,000 settlement of Morales' legal claims against the city.



The police chief finalists include no women and three white men. "I would have liked to see more diversity in this pool," Maldonado said.



Maldonado says there should be a bottom line for all of the finalists if they expect to be selected. "Respectful of all residents of Fitchburg regardless of their race, their immigration status, their socio-economic status," he said.

Maldonado says one-third of the city's more than twenty-five thousand residents are non-white.



Maldonado says Morales' history needs more vetting.



"I do have concerns," Maldonado said.



27 News has been unable to reach Morales for comment.

Fellow police chief finalist Ruesga said the pool is not tilted one way or another due to Morales' presence.



"I do not believe Chief Morales' selection as a finalist make any of the other candidates...an underdog or enhances their chances," Ruesga said. "I believe all four candidates have strengths and weaknesses," he said.



Maldonado says Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission members should be prepared to start from scratch if no finalist is deemed right for the job.



Community members have an opportunity next month to meet the finalists at a forum and ask questions.

The Fitchburg Police Department os headed by an interim chief after former chief Chad Brecklin left to become Fitchburg City Administrator.