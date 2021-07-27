Georgia man gets life sentence in 4 of 8 Asian spa killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) —A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses has been sentenced to life without parole.

Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty to all charges in the first four shooting deaths.

He said he wanted to punish the people who enabled his sex acts.

A prosecutor described his crimes and said Cherokee County investigators saw no evidence of racial bias. T

hat’s at odds with the hate crime enhancement he faces in Atlanta, and is sure to frustrate observers outraged over his apparent targeting of Asian women in the shootings.