STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Sometimes things happen that have no explanation. One such occurrence happened Monday in Stoughton.

Dozens of people posed for photos and signed a giant beach ball as it made it's way around the city.

The wind carried the ball across traffic, into culverts, into parks and even into a backyard pool over the course of the day.

All the photos were posted to the Stoughton, Wisconsin Neighborhood Group page on Facebook.