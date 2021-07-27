Greek TV commentator fired for remark about SKorean athlete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A sports commentator in Greece who made an on-air remark about a South Korean athlete at the Tokyo Olympics that the station called racist has been fired The country’s state-run broadcaster says it has ended its collaboration with veteran journalist Dimosthenis Karmiris as a guest commentator following comments he made after Jeoung Young-sik beat Panagiotis Gionis of Greece in men’s table tennis. Karmiris was asked about the skill of South Korean table tennis players. He said “their eyes are narrow so I can’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth.”