UPDATE: One dead in Jefferson County house explosion

UPDATE: One person died in a Jefferson County home explosion, according police.

Authorities at a press conference say the cause of the explosion is still unknown, but it appears similar to that of a natural gas explosion.

A square mile area was evacuated before gas was turned off to the home and neighborhood. Several homes nearby sustained structural damage.

TOWN OF ROME (WKOW) -- A residential home exploded in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the blast happened on Water Street in Rome. Rome is a Census-designated place in the village of Sullivan, which is in eastern Jefferson County.

Aerial video from our Milwaukee affiliate WISN shows the home in pieces. A photo tweeted out by WISN producer Tanner Kahler shows a spray of debris and a plume of smoke emanating from a lot in Rome,

There is no information on any injuries, deaths or a cause.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is directing any affected residents to the Sullivan Community Center at N3866 West St., Sullivan/Rome. The Red Cross is sending a team to that location to help displaced families.

This is a developing story.