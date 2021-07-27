Huge hailstones force shut Italian highway in extreme storm

MILAN (AP) — Hailstones the size of tennis balls temporarily closed a highway in northern Italy and damaged dozens of cars, in an extreme example of a weather phenomenon that the Coldiretti agricultural lobby said Tuesday has intensified in recent years. Coldiretti estimates 14 billion euros ($16.5 billion) of damage over the last decade to agriculture production, buildings and infrastructure due to climate change-provoked events like flooding and landslides. Video of a severe hailstorm near the northern city of Modena on Monday showed cars with windshields shattered by the hailstones pulled over on the side of a highway as stunned drivers and passengers surveyed the damage.