Iran claims arrest of spy group linked to Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says authorities have arrested members of a group linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency amid ongoing protests over water shortages in the country’s southwest. Tuesday’s report says “a network of spy agents, with a large amount of weapons and ammunition” was arrested after sneaking into Iran from across its western border. The report claims the alleged Mossad agents intended to use the weapons during riots in Iran and also for assassinations. At least five people have been killed amid days of protests over water shortages affecting Iran’s Khuzestan province. That’s according to statements carried by state-run and semiofficial media in Iran.