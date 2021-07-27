Madison College grants four million dollars to alleviate student debt

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College has been able to remove the debt of nearly 4,500 students during the month of July.

After noticing the increase of debt among their students, Madison College has created several ways to alleviate them. Over the past four semesters, extensions have been given for students holds for six to nine months. After learning that this was not enough for most students, Madison College decided to relieve the financial burden by removing over four million dollars of student debt, which covered 4,500 students.

"Having conversations with other individuals and colleagues at the college and finding ways in the sense that we could provide some relief and support to students, we decided to go in the in the direction of providing some forgiveness, knowing that it was not an option underneath the Cares Act," said Dean of Student Access and Success, Dr. Keyimani Alford.

Madison College also has 11 million dollars to support any student, whether they require financial aid or not. For students who have already completed their FAFSA, they will automatically be awarded. Those who haven't, must fill out a five-question application on Madison College's website.

"Being able to still raise funding that allows us to further our mission and support our students, I think is truly important," said Dr. Alford.

Money will go directly to the students for them to decide if it will go to housing, books, tuition, etc.

"We're not asking them to prove or explain to us why they need money. We're just saying tell us the category that you need money for and we're going to provide assistance to you," said Dr. Alford.