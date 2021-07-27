Man charged in death of Michigan woman missing since 2005

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing two women in Pennsylvania has been charged with murder in the death of a pregnant Michigan woman. Ashley Parlier disappeared in 2005. Authorities say Harold Haulman III lived in the Battle Creek area when the 21-year-old Parlier was reported missing. Sheriff Steve Hinkley says Haulman admitted to killing Parlier during interviews with his detectives. Investigators haven’t found Parlier’s remains despite searches in a wooded area. Haulman is in custody in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. Haulman is charged with killing Tianna Phillips of Berwick and Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg.