Men involved in armed standoff sue state police, judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several members of the group arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway earlier this month have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state courts have no jurisdiction over the case. The suit filed by Rise of the Moors in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island last week alleges “defamation, discrimination of national origin and deprivation of their rights under the color of law.” It seeks $70 million in damages. The Massachusetts State Police and several individual troopers, the judge who presided over their arraignments, the state as a whole, and several media organizations are named as defendants. The standoff occurred July 3 on Interstate 95 in Wakefield.