Millennial Money: A garden’s lessons for growing money

Tending your garden also offers lessons for growing your money. Start by defining what you want to bring to life. Think about the various aspects of your finances — income, expenses, debts — and imagine what you want them to look like in one or five years’ time. Next, dig into the fundamentals to see if you have the right conditions for growth. You may have to amend your financial situation and enrich your know-how to achieve your vision. Then understand the tasks that will get you there over time. Growth happens one day at a time.