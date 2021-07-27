Newsom pulls kids from summer camp with no mask requirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says he’s pulled two of his children out of a summer day camp that did not require kids to wear masks. The camp’s decision is a violation of state policy that requires masks for everyone in youth settings because children under 12 can’t be vaccinated. Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon says the Newsoms missed a communication from the camp saying it would not enforce mask wearing. Her statement comes after an organization called Reopen California Schools tweeted about Newsom’s son attending the camp, casting it as another example of Newsom saying one thing and doing another. Newsom faces a Sept. 14 recall election.