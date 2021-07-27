Police in Nicaragua arrest another opposition leader

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua have arrested academic José Antonio Peraza, the leader of the White and Blue National Unity, an opposition alliance. Peraza, a political science professor, was the 22nd opposition leader arrested. They are in addition to seven potential presidential candidates detained in a crackdown that started two months ago. Almost all were detained under broad accusations of treason. On Saturday, opposition leader Noel Vidaurre was placed under police custody at his home, as was political commentator Jaime Arellano. Almost all of those who could have challenged President Daniel Ortega in the Nov. 7 elections have now been detained.