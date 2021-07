MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — According to MLB.com beat writer, Adam McCalvy, Christian Yelich has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Reportedly, Yelich tested positive after developing mild symptoms on Monday and as a result Jace Peterson is quarantined due to contract tracing protocol.

The Brewers are placing Christian Yelich on the COVID-IL due to a positive test, per David Stearns. Also Jace Peterson because of contact tracing protocol.



Yelich was fully vaccinated so this is a breakthrough case. Started developing mild symptoms yesterday. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 27, 2021

According to McCalvy, Yelich will miss a minimum of 10 days, Peterson a minimum of seven.